Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 148,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 128,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

