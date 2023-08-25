Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.15 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00012080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.53 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.13900202 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $2,393,526.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

