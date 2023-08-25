Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. The company had a trading volume of 59,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.41. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.