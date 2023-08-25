W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.13). Approximately 13,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 378,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.11).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The firm has a market cap of £626.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4,560.00.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

