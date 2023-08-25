W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $177,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $714.56. 174,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

