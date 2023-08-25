Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Update

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 2,026.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HLAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $44.21.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

