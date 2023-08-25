WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Up 11,270.0% in August

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 11,270.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ WLGS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 16,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,506. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

