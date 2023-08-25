Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 324. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 75.02%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

