Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in August

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEG Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:WEGZY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. 15,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

