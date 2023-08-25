Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 0.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 35.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,099. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

