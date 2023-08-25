Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. 2,189,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

