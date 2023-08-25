Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. 952,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

