Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $144.44. 2,723,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

