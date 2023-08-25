Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

V stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,810. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

