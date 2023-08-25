Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $45.47. 8,382,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,650,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

