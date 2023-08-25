Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 365 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116,817.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,659,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

