Wells Fargo & Company Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $980.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $980.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.27.

REGN opened at $831.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $11,770,597. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $83,318,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

