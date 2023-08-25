Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $115.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of DKS opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

