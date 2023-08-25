Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.03. 4,929,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,579,209. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.