Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 434.3% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
WFAFY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 43,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,281. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.