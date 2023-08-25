Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 434.3% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

WFAFY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 43,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,281. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

