West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 2,583.3% in August

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 2,583.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

WJRYY opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

