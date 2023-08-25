Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 2.5%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 50,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Westaim Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

