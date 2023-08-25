Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Friday. 50,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

