WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. 20,132,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,737,678. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

