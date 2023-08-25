WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,165. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

