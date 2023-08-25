WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,328. The firm has a market cap of $805.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

