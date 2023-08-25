WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. 27,315,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,304,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

