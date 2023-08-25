WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 280,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,798. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.