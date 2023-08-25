Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Director David Tsung-Hung Chao Sells 1,000 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Westlake Stock Up 0.1 %

WLK stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLK. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.