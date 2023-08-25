Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Down 3.6%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.15. 173,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 208,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

