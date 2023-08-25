Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $326,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,557. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

