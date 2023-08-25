WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.56 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $3.54 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00249764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003820 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

