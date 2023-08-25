WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

