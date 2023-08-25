WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
