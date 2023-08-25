Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 1,216 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $27,749.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of 299.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.