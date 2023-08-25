Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 1,216 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $27,749.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Willdan Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WLDN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of 299.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $27.41.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
