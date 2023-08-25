William H. Everett Sells 6,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,624.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

NYSE:ISDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ISDR. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

