William T. Boehm Sells 1,500 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Neogen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Neogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

