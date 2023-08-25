Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 2,726 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $118,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,117 shares in the company, valued at $42,616,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.