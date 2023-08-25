Wirtual 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,274.77 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $1,274.77 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

