WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGZD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.17. 29,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,270. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,400,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

