WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGZD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.17. 29,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,270. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,400,000.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.