WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

