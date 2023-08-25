WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
