Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13,352.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Wix.com worth $85,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 447,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,304. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

