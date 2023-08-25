Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.64, but opened at $46.19. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 180,238 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

