Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.47.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $224.87 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.32, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 13.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

