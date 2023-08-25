Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at TD Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

WDAY stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.29, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

