Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $81.25 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $217.69 or 0.00836249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $503.70 million and approximately $81.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,313,823 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

