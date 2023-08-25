Wrapped Everscale 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,030.57 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $20,030.57 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,445,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,365,713 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05303887 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,558.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

