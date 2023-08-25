Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Dawn Svoronos Sells 25,000 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $43.75.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
