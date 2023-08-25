Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Dawn Svoronos Sells 25,000 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 94,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

