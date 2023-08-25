XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPEV. BOCOM International downgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.10.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $16.19 on Monday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after buying an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

