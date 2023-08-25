Zacks Research Weighs in on ProAssurance Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $914.17 million, a PE ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 0.45. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

