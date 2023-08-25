Zacks Research Weighs in on TopBuild Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $283.15 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.33 and a 200-day moving average of $229.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

